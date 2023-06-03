Bella Ramsey Is Worried About Pedro Pascal's 'internet's Daddy' Moniker

Bella Ramsey has something to say about Pedro Pascal being referred to as ‘internet's daddy’. The two actors shared the screen space in the HBO series The Last of Us. Bella, it seems now, is worried about Pedro and said that the name 'daddy' might not have aged well.

For the unversed, Pedro is popularly referred to as 'internet’s daddy' on social media. The endearing term has caught on with memes about him also floating around. Though Pedro has happily accepted the title, his The Last of Us co-star Bella does not seem comfortable with it. In a latest interview with Vanity Fair, Bella suggested that the title might have gone ‘too far’.

Bella added that they were also convinced with the narrative and leaned into it but now they were ‘“worried it’s gone too far”. The Game of Thrones actress said that they need to ask Pedro if he is still okay with it. They added, “He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

Pedro Pascal on being called ‘Internet’s Daddy’

(Pedro Pascal posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption 'Dusty Dad' | Image source: Pedro Pascal/Instagram.)

Pedro Pascal has seldom shown any reservation about being called ‘Daddy’. In his recent appearance at The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable, the Narcos actor mentioned that he was “having fun” and was assured that the title is ‘role-related’.

Bella Ramsey demands ‘more space’ in awards shows

(Bella Ramsey at the British Academy Children's Awards in 2019. They were recently awarded with the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Duo. | Image source: IMDB).

Bella Ramsey, who identifies as non-binary, recently called for more inclusive award shows. In an interview with Vanity Fair, they discussed how the award show categories were restricted by gender. They added that despite having reservations they had to submit their nomination in the best actress category due to ‘limitations of language’.

19-year-old Bella Ramsey’s acting career

(Bella Ramsey shared a photo from their first day on the Game Of Thrones set. They starred in the show for 3 seasons. | Image: Bella Ramsey/Instagram).

Bella Ramsey has had a successful run in their eight-year-long career. They are best known for their portrayal of Lyanna Mormont in the popular series Game of Thrones. They are also known for their role as Ellie in the ongoing series The Last of Us.