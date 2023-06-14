Bella Ramsey Opens Up About Their 'wavy' Sexual Orientation And The Importance Of Pronouns

Why you're reading this: Bella Ramsey, best known for their role of Ellie, in post-apocalyptic survival drama The Last of Us, has opened up about their sexual orientation. The actor has also recently come out as "not a 100% straight". This comes after the actor declared their pronouns to be they/them.

3 things you need to know

Before The Last Of Us, Bella Ramsey featured in Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont.

The actor had also come out as gender fluid earlier this year in January.

They have described their sexual orientation as "wavy".

Bella Ramsey articulates their sexual orientation

In a recent interview with an international publication, Bella Ramsey opened up about their sexual orientation. Very candidly, the actor revealed that their sexual orientation keeps changing and that they like to refer to it as "wavy". Affirming that it is not quite possible to entirely know who one truly is, they called the process "ever-evolving" and further added, "...I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say".

(Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us | Image: Twitter)

The actor also opened up about the importance of pronouns in their life. Ramsey stated that they understand that people refer to them as 'she' as that is what they appear to look like. However, it is not how they personally choose to identify. They clarified that being referred to with they/them pronouns is what feels most authentic to them.

The Last of Us was instrumental in Ramsey's journey of self-identification

Ramsey interestingly elaborated how the wardrobe department of The Last of Us was instrumental in helping them explore their sexuality. This feeling of security came from the costume supervisor always providing Ramsey with multiple options in undergarments. These would usually be a choice of sports bras, binders and regular bras. Ramsey reported how they were mostly always comfortable with the binder.