Bella Thorne Engaged To Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo After Two Years Of Dating; See Pics

Bella Thorne is engaged to her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo after two years of dating. The couple shared the happy news taking to their respective Instagram accounts on March 20, 2021. Bella showed off her sparkling ring in the post.

Bella Thorne engaged to Benjamin Mascolo

Benjamin Mascolo posted a series of photos of the couple on Instagram. In the photos, Bella was seen with her ring finger front and centre, wearing a pear-shaped engagement ring circled with diamonds. In his caption, he wrote, “She said YES @bellathorne” with a ring and heart emoji. He also shared multiple pictures of the duo on his Instagram stories. Fans and celebs commented on the post in large numbers, sending in good wishes for the couple. Take a look below.

In Bella’s Instagram story, she shared about how the couple’s journey started and how it was going on. She also shared a video in which the couple trade “I love yous.” In the video, Benjamin said, "Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much.” She repeated back and made kissing sounds. Later, Benjamin said “Yeahhhhh, when are we getting married? Soon, I hope. Celebration in Italy and America both." She also gave a close view of her ring in her story.

Benjamin Mascolo is co-starring with Bella Thorne in a teen romance named Time Is Up. Bella Thorne's boyfriend described popping the question in his IG Story. He shared a page of dialogue from the film and wrote, “I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie. At the end of the last scene, she was at (the) monitor watching with the director and .. surprise.”

About Bella Thorne's relationships

Bella Thorne had been in a relationship with the rapper, Mod Sun earlier. Mod claimed that they were "engaged, married, and divorced" during their 15-month relationship, according to Insider. Mod started dating Avril Lavigne after Bella.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo were first romantically linked in April 2019. Bella hinted at their engagement more than a year ago. Sharing a snap of him smirking, she wrote, “big announcement coming soon. I’m so happy. Boats in Venice.” She also added ring and heart emojis to her post.

