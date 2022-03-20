Ryan Reynolds' superhero avatar in the Deadpool franchise has not only taken over global audiences by storm but also impressed Bella Thorne, who has expressed keen interest in being a part of the upcoming instalment. Deadpool 3 is currently in the works at Marvel Studios, making it the first R-rated film in the MCU.

Deadpool 2, which came out in 2016, gained unparalleled success, with Ryan Reynolds all set to take on the role of the mercenary Wade Wilson in his MCU debut. In an interview with ComicBookMovie, Thorne, who has earlier spoken about her interest in playing Lady Deadpool, quipped that still up for taking on her 'dream role' opposite Reynolds.

Bella Thorne expresses interest in starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Bella mentioned, "Superheroes are definitely fun. I love action stuff, naturally, and I do a lot of action stuff with stunts and whatnot. It’s just always really fun on set and it breaks up the workday when you get to concentrate on the body and feel and how to perform not just using your voice. That’s always really fun for me."

Heaping praises on Ryan Reynolds and revealing what she loves about the Deadpool franchise, Thorne added, "Deadpool is my favourite. It’s so raunchy and, hello, who doesn't love Ryan Reynolds? He just nails that role to the floor. What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the, you know, superhero world. It’s something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today’s day while still having them be a superhero."

Thorne, who was a part of the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, has come a long way since she arrived on the scene. She is known for her roles in films like The DUFF, Amityville: The Awakening, Infamous and Girl among others.

Meanwhile, Bryan Reynolds recently confirmed his collaboration with director Shawn Levy in Deadpool 3. Ryan, who has worked with Levy in films like Free Guy and The Adam Project took to his Instagram and shared a picture featuring his characters from all collaborations with Shawn and wrote, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. @slevydirect @deadpoolmovie".

Image: INSTAGRAM/@DEADPOOLMOVIE/AP