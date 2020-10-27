Bella Thorne Says "grandma Doesn’t Approve" As She Poses In Her Red Riding Hood Costume

Since the past week, Bella Thorne has been sharing some major Halloween costume ideas with her creative Halloween outfits. The actor recently took to Instagram to post pictures of herself in her latest Halloween costume. In the post uploaded, the actor could be seen wearing a Red Riding Hood Halloween costume, which gave major costume goals to her fans. Halloween 2020 date falls on October 31 and Bella and her friends have been getting into the festive mood early this season with their creative and quirky costumes.

Bella Thorne poses in her Red Riding Hood costume

The actor posed in her deep necked Red Riding Hood costume which was filled with detailing. Along with her red-themed makeup and matching accessories, Bella Thorne managed to look perfect in her outfit. As one would swipe the pictures, Bella can also be seen holding a basket filled with goodies completing the theme of Halloween and her costume in general. The sleeveless costume and the double diamond-studded watch made her stand out with the look she was trying the achieve. Fans appreciated Bella’s costume and praised her for her creativity.

Bella Thorne's Instagram lately has been flooded with Halloween costume ideas as the actor has been dressing up almost every day in a new avatar. A week back, Bella dressed up as a fairy along with her sister. The actor and her sister looked pretty in their small winged costumes and makeup. Bella Thorne has completely immersed herself in coming up with some great Halloween costume ideas and thus fans have been loving her Instagram profile. The actor has over a million likes on her current post and several fans who appreciated her outfit in the comments section.

Upon sharing the pictures of herself as Red Riding Hood, Bella Thorne added a caption calling herself Lil Red in reference to the popular story. Further, she also mentioned that “grandma” won’t approve of her outfit. The actor thus jovially added a playful caption which her fans loved very much. Bella Thornes' costumes have become all the rage among her fans who eagerly wait for her next costume idea. With Halloween being just a few days away, fans are really looking forward to Bella Thorne's Instagram to see more of her costume ideas and creations.

