Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Dated THESE Celebs After Their Split 17 Years Ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly back together, giving fans a chance to relieve their Bennifer days. The A-list actors dated and were engaged back in 2003. But soon they called off their engagement. After their split, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began dating other people. Here’s a closer look at all the romances of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after the ‘Bennifer’ ship sunk.

Whom did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez date after their split?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back to making headlines. According to E!’s report, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are holidaying together in Montana. This report and their reunion have given fans a hope for Bennifer part 2. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were once the A-List couples of the entertainment world. While Jennifer Lopez had a successful music and acting career, Ben Affleck had also cemented his place in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship began after they met on the set of their film, Gigli. Before dating Ben, Jennifer was finalizing her divorce from Cris Judd and Ben Affleck had spilt with Gwyneth Paltrow. Within two years of their dating, Ben and Jennifer were engaged and thus, their ship name, ‘Bennifer’ was coined. But their romance came to an end in January 2004.

Soon after their split Jennifer and Ben moved on in their lives and began dating other people. The Argo actor Ben Affleck met a new Jennifer (Garner) on the set of his film, Pearl Harbor, soon their romance was confirmed in October 2004. In 2005, Ben Affleck popped the question and soon he and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in the same year in June. The two share three kids together, two daughters named Violet and Seraphina and a son named Samuel. But in 2015, the couple announced their split and their divorce was officially finalized in 2018.

Since his divorce from Jennifer Garner, according to US weekly’s report, Ben Affleck has dated SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, and Knives Out actor Ana De Armas. Ben Affleck also confirmed his romance with Ana through social media. Jennifer Lopez has also dated a few people since she split from Ben Affleck in January 2004.

After her split from Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dated and married Marc Anthony in June 2004. In 2008, the couple welcomed twins, Max and Emme. In July 2011, the couple announced their split. Four months after split with Anthony, Jennifer Lopez started dating her backup dancer, Casper Smart. But after evidence of Smart cheating on Lopez emerged, the two split up for good in 2016.

After being in two failed marriages, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s romance began. The two were first linked in 2017 and continued dating for two years. In March 2019, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement. They ended up postponing their impending wedding nuptials for quite a few times due to the pandemic. But unfortunately, the pair split up in March 2021 and in a joint statement given to Today, they said that they are better off as friends.

IMAGE: FAVORITECELEBSTYLES' INSTAGRAM

