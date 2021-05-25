Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Pack On PDA As They Sweat It Out In Gym Together In Miami

Rekindling their relationship after 17 years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are leaving no stones unturned in their newfound romance. The celebrity couple is at the center of attention after being spotted together on several occasions and surprising their fans with their intense PDA. Recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' photos of their romantic getaway in Miami excited their fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the gym together

After photos of On the 6 singer Jennifer Lopez and Justice League actor Ben Affleck in her Miami Beach mansion surfaced, the paparazzi again spotted the couple at a different location in Miami. This time, the star couple was seen hitting the gym together and even packing on PDA. According to the reports from InTouch, a spectator from the gym stated that the couple was 'playful' during their sets and shared a kiss on the gym floor.

The source added that the couple did not enter the gym together and worked out with different trainers but left together. The 51-year-old actress was spotted in a white crop top paired with purple leggings. On the other hand, the 48-year-old actor kept it casual with a simple shirt and sweatpants. Check out Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photos from their vacation in Miami.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dating

The couple reunited earlier this month after breaking off their engagement back in 2004 and have been reportedly spending a lot of time with each other. The reports of their romance came after Jennifer, recently, broke off her engagement with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez of two years in April this year. Jennifer and Alex Rodriquez dated for four years overall.

Affectionately known as 'Bennifer' couple by their fans, the duo spent time with each other in Los Angeles before jetting off to Jennifer's Miami beach mansion. The couple was spotted sending time with each other while soaking up the sun. The couple dated for a couple of years in 2003 and decided to call off their relationship days before their wedding in 2003.

IMAGE- JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.