Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Spotted Vacationing Together In Montana; See Pic

Recently, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted vacationing at a luxury resort located in Montana. According to reports, the pair flew out of Montana together and landed at LAX on May 9, 2021. The duo proceeded to drive to Jennifer's house in Bel-Air. Several pictures of the duo have taken over the internet, where they can be seen enjoying some quality time together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted together

In one of the pictures that went viral, Jennifer and Ben can be seen standing at the balcony of their resort's room and enjoying the view together. Jennifer can be seen dressed in a light pink hoodie jacket and matching pants. Ben sported a light blue shirt and a pair of denim jeans. Jennifer went for minimal makeup and her long blonde hair was pulled back in a high ponytail. The duo looked in the opposite direction and enjoyed the view together as the candid picture was clicked.

According to Fox News, the pair was also seen driving together in an SUV with Ben sitting behind the wheel and Jennifer riding in the passenger seat. As per reports, a source informed that Ben Affleck's ex and himself were in Montana in order to attend a party. The duo stayed at the Big Sky Resort and had flown out of Bozeman, Montana, to the Signature terminal at LAX on the weekend.

JLo and Ben sparked romance rumours earlier last week after they were seen hanging out together in Los Angeles. A source close to them told People magazine that the duo has a strong connection and it has all been 'quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy'. The singer-actor and the actor-director were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and were popularly subbed 'Bennifer' by their fans and several media outlets.

Meanwhile, JLo recently, in the month of April, ended her engagement with former MLB star, Alex Rodriquez, after four years of staying together. Ben is also very single currently after ending his relationship with Ana de Armas back in the month of January 2021. Ben and Ana were linked back in early 2020 while filming the upcoming thriller Deep Water in New Orleans.

