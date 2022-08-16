Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez To Host A 3-day Wedding Bash Soon? Here's All About It

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo recently surprised their fans as they revealed that they got married in Las Vegas. In a recent report, it was revealed that the duo will be hosting a wedding celebration that is expected to kick off this weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to organise a 3-day wedding bash

According to the latest report by Page Six, it was revealed that the newly-wed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are arranging for a three-day celebration of their wedding. The sources close to the duo told the outlet that the celebration will be all about Lopez and added that Affleck wants all the focus to be on her for their special day.

The source stated, "It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day." Moreover, it was also revealed that the three-day long celebration will be an intimate ceremony for only family and close friends. The ceremony is set to begin this weekend from August 19 onwards followed by a barbeque and picnic on Sunday. Furthermore, the reports revealed that Jennifer Lopez is expected to don a custom-made Ralph Lauren outfit with Vogue Magazine showcasing her fashion journey.

The newlyweds recently went for a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Jennifer Lopez's birthday as she turned a year older. The couple visited a restaurant with a stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. An observer at the location told People that the couple released a balloon into the air, which floated off in the direction of the Eiffel Tower.

More about Bennifer

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben got engaged in April, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confirmed that things have become quite serious between them. For the unversed, after Jlo's break-up with Alex Rodriguez, she soon got back together with Affleck as the duo revived their romance after over 18 years. The couple got engaged once again in April 2022 after their 2002's engagement.

Image: AP