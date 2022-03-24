It was on the special occasion of Jennifer Lopez's 52nd birthday when the diva made her relationship official with Pearl Harbor fame Ben Affleck. In a series of stunning pictures, the duo was spotted spending a romantic vacation in Europe, ever since then, the couple's PDA has been hitting the headlines. Now, during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Ben Affleck was seen beaming with tremendous joy as girlfriend Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award.

Ben Affleck cheers for Jennifer Lopez

After performing a slew of hit songs, Jennifer Lopez was honoured with the Icon Award, an accolade that celebrates her significant contribution to the world of music and acting. As Jennifer moved to the stage to accept the award, Ben Affleck stood up and applauded the diva with an infectious smile on her face. A video of Affleck from the event has gone viral on the internet. Take a look at it below:

In her thanking speech, Jennifer Lopez dedicated the award to all her fans who have been supporting the actor throughout her journey. She said, "I really do it for you guys. I do. Because of the love you give me and the appreciation and the kindness, and the way you let me into your lives. Even in a small way. That's what matters to me the most. Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life. And that is the most wonderful blessing". While concluding her speech, Lopez added, "You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn't even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx."

The iHeartRadio Music Awards also became one of the latest groups of events and organisers to stand in solidarity with Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Rapper LL Cool J, the host of the show sent 'love and support' to the war-torn nation. "Our prayers are with the innocent people who have lost their lives as the result of this terrible war and with the Ukrainian citizens," he said. The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on 22 March at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT on Fox.

Image: Instagram/@jlo /Twitter/@iHeartRadio