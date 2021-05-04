Ben Affleck Had Epic Reaction After Woman Rejected Him On Dating App, Watch Video

Actor Ben Affleck has been in the headlines after a social media influencer, Nivine Jay, dropped a video and said that the former sent her an Instagram video message after they matched on the exclusive dating app, Raya. Nivine, in the video, mentioned, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." Interestingly, she also posted a snippet of the Good Will Hunting actor's clip in which he was heard saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." The clip was shared by Nivine on a video-sharing platform, which then went viral in no time. However, when this conversation took place remains unclear.

Ben reacts after being rejected on dating app

According to People, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas called it quits after nearly a year together. The duo was linked in early 2020 while filming the thriller, Deep Water in New Orleans. In January 2021, a source told the magazine that Ben is no longer dating Ana and added that she broke it off. The source added that their relationship was complicated and that Ana didn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live there.

Recently, Ben Affleck was spotted as he visited Jennifer Lopez at her home in Los Angeles. It was in April when the latter confirmed her split with Alex Rodriguez. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said to The Today Show. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children,” they added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez meet up

A source told Page Six that the duo has been spending time together in Los Angeles after her split from Alex Rodriguez. Sources close to JLo and Ben Affleck added that the two have always been friends, who often met each other through the years. They exchanged rings in 2002 and broke off their engagement in 2004. They also worked in the movies like Jersey Girl and Gigli.