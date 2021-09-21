Ben Affleck On JLo; Journalist Richard Buckley Passes Away: H'wood Recap For Sept 21

Renowned 'journalist And Fashion Editor' Richard Buckley, Tom Ford's Husband, Dies Aged 72

Richard Buckley, a journalist, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International and husband of the fashion designer Tom Ford passed away on Sunday night. The news of his passing was confirmed by Tom Ford's representatives, who also said that Buckley died of natural causes after a long illness. Read more

'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig Opens Up About Idea Of Having A Female Bond

English actor Daniel Craig will be bidding adieu to the iconic character of James Bond after the fifth and final outing of the franchise titled No Time To Die in October this year. Since the announcement of the final instalment, fans have been curious about the fate of the character, which gave rise to numerous theories and speculations about who would step into the shoes of the 007 agent. After producer Barbara Broccoli, actor Lashana Lynch and more spoke their mind on the discussion, actor Daniel Craig has finally come forward with his opinions on the hotly discussed matter. Read more

Tom Hanks' Post-apocalyptic Drama 'Finch' Trailer Set To Blow Minds; WATCH

Finally, the full trailer of Tom Hanks-starrer science fiction, Finch has been released. The trailer showcases the eponymous character's nerve-wracking journey as he ventures into the post-apocalyptic world, to find an abode for his two companions — a dog and a newly created robot. The almost 3-minute clip has been dropped by Apple TV+ and showcases the dreadful glimpses of the dystopic and deserted America after being ravaged by an apocalypse. Read more

Ben Affleck Gushes About Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez; Says He Is In 'awe' Of Her

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines ever since the duo rekindled their romance earlier this year. The couple earlier this month also made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. Affleck in one of his recent interviews said that he was in awe at the effect that Jennifer Lopez had on the world. Read more

Ashley Graham Reveals She Is Expecting Twins In Heartwarming Video; WATCH

Supermodel Ashley Graham thrilled her fans with an interesting update surrounding her pregnancy, revealing that she is expecting twins. The American model took to her Instagram account recently and uploaded a heartwarming video, showcasing the exact moment when she, along with her husband Justin Ervin realised that they are expecting two babies. With this, Ashley and Graham will become parents to three, after welcoming their firstborn, Isaac in January 2020. Read more

