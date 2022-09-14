Ben Affleck Penned 12-page Note Of Vows For Jennifer Lopez At Their Wedding

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia after exchanging vows at a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas. While the fans are enjoying the stunning glimpses from their wedding, filmmaker Kevin Smith recently revealed how Ben Affleck wrote a 12-page long speech for vows during the wedding.

Kevin Smith calls Ben Affleck's wedding speech ‘inspiring’

According to The View, director Kevin Smith, who shares a close bond with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, recently made a revelation stating how Affleck wrote a big speech that he read to Jennifer Lopez at the wedding and added how breathtaking it was. Adding to it, he mentioned how wonderful and inspiring the speech was while stating how happy he was for them.

"He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking. And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.’ It was wonderful. Very inspiring. I was happy for them. They deserve it."

Furthermore, Kevin Smith asserted that even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from the ceremony thinking that true love could happen and added how the speech was a real fairy tale ending. "Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, 'Oh my god, true love can happen!' It was a real fairy-tale ending. And she has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. She looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez earlier posted pictures of her wedding and penned a note stating out this was exactly how they wanted their wedding to be. She went on to narrate the instance when they flew to Las Vegas and made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. Check out the full message on Jennifer Lopez's official website.

Image: AP