Ben Affleck Pushes Away Fan Who Tried To Click Picture With Jennifer Lopez; Watch

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently all over the news after they got back together after 17 years. The two made their relationship official at the Venice Film Festival on Friday but apparently had a rather unpleasant experience as they were leaving the city. At the airport, a fan rushed past security to take a picture with the singer, but her beau came to her rescue.

Ben Affleck pushes away fan who tries to click Jennifer Lopez

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked into the airport, a fan ran past the duo’s security personnel with the hope of getting a picture with the On The Floor singer. However, Ben Affleck’s quick reflexes made his plans come crashing down. The fan approaching Lopez left her stunned and she stepped back in shock. This was when Affleck stepped in and pushed the fan away. Security officials then dealt with him as the much-loved couple walked away hand-in-hand.

Watch the video here

The couple stole the show at the Venice Film Festival as they hugged and kissed on the red carpet. The two arrived for the screening of The Last Duel, which Ben Affleck and his pal Matt Damon co-wrote. The couple took centre stage again when Kim Kardashian posted a story of the two on his social media account and wrote, “Long Live Bennifer”. In the picture that went viral of the couple, Lopez can be seen flaunting a white gown with a bedazzled neckline. She also wore elegant jewellery, while Ben Affleck donned a tuxedo and a bowtie.

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began when the singer broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2004 and even got engaged. However, they called off their nuptials in the same year.

On the career front, Jennifer Lopez will soon be seen in The Godmother, where she will take on the role of a drug lord. Apart from starring in it, she will also be an executive producer for the film. She will also take on a role opposite Owen Wilson in Marry Me. Ben Affleck on the other hand will be seen in DCEU's 2022 The Flash, where he will play Batman.

(Image: AP/Benniferbrazil/Instagram)