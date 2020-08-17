Ben Affleck Receives A Stunning Bike From Girlfriend Ana, Takes Her On A Ride; See Pics

Actor Ben Affleck recently celebrated his 48th birthday on August 15, 2020, along with his girlfriend, Ana De Armas. The two actors were seen taking a ride on a motorcycle in Los Angeles, which was reportedly gifted by Ana on the occasion of his birthday. The actor also took to Instagram to share an adorable monochrome picture with Ben on the following day.

Ben Affleck’s ride with Ana

Actor Ben Affleck recently took his girlfriend Ana De Armas on a ride on a brand new bike which was gifted by the latter. The two actors were seen riding across the neighbourhood in Los Angeles with brand new matching helmets. In the various pictures doing the rounds on social media, actor Ana De Armas can be seen wearing a sky blue sleeveless chic dress as she goes out on a ride with her boyfriend. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a white shirt paired with grey pants.

In one of the adorable pictures, Ben Affleck can be seen helping Ana De Armas wear her helmet properly while in another, they ride across the street on the olive green beast. The pictures are being widely circulated on social media platforms as fans cannot have enough of the adorable love birds. Have a look at the bunch of pictures from their birthday ride here.

On Sunday, Ana De Armas also posted an adorable monochrome picture with Ben Affleck on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, Ana could be seen clicking a selfie while Ben smiled brightly at the camera in the background. In the caption for the post, Ana De Armas also added heart emoticon expressing her thoughts. Have a look at the picture from Ana De Armas’s Instagram here.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have reportedly been dating ever since they met on the sets of an upcoming film, Deep Water. In the film, Ben and Ana play husband and wife who are in an unusual marriage. According to the premise revealed, the story is about a husband who allows his wife to have affairs just to avoid divorce. He gets stuck in a tricky situation when he becomes the prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers. Deep Water is based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith and has been directed by Adrian Lyne.

