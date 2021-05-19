Ben Affleck Rumoured To Don The Cape Again For 'Batman: Arkham Knight; Excited Fans React

Ben Affleck, known for his portrayal as Batman in the movies, recently became the talk of the town when Warner Brothers along with the fans showed their interest in casting the actor in a series named Batman: Arkham Knight. Many of the fans even urged the actor through social media to make this happen while others tried to confirm whether these rumours were actually real or not.

Fans thrilled with Ben Affleck’s rumours on appearing in Batman: Arkham Knight series

According to the reports by Geekosity, Warner Brothers and AT&T are eager to see Ben Affleck as Batman in the HBO Max series, Batman: Arkham Knight. The team of Geekosity took to their Twitter handle and posted how AT&T was interested in Batman: Arkham Knight for Ben Affleck. They even stated how earlier there were no details available on the same but now it was revealed how Ben Affleck wanted to make a solo movie project with Geoff Johns to co-write the story.

It was originally slated to release in 2017 and even Ben Affleck decided Robert Richardson to handle the cinematography. During an interaction, Robert Richardson talked about the project stating how there was a script. He further stated how he thought that people would’ve seen something a little darker than what they had seen in the past and more into the individual, who was inside Batman — what element might be sane and what element might actually not be sane.

The reports also suggested how the split of the series will revolve within the Snyder verse consisting of an R-rated spin on Gotham's caped crusader while Deathstroke will be seen as the villain.

As there has been no official announcement about the same, these rumours began to spread among the fans leaving them thrilled and keen about the series. Many of the fans reacted to this casting and mentioned how they hoped this to come true while many of them stated how they would love to see Ben Affleck get his own show as Batman. Many of them added how this might turn out to be something special while some others dropped in comments confirming whether this news was true or not. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the post.

Hell Yess..Always wanted a live action movie on Arkham Trilogy especially Arkham City ..The Riddler,Hugo Strange, Ra's al ghul, The Joker, Clayface,Penguin, Mr. Freeze and Talia..plz plz plz make this happn — Himanshu Rathore🇮🇳 (@5_rathore) May 14, 2021

@BenAffleck please please please make it happen sir! Love from India !#RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Akash Choudhary (@akashakash52) May 18, 2021

This could be something very special! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Das Scoot (@Das_Scoot) May 16, 2021

Is this real????? 🤯 — Antoine CoNa (@AntoineXavis) May 14, 2021

Ben Affleck’s movies

The actor has been gearing for the release of his movies namely The Last Duel, The Flash, Deep Water, and The Tender Bar some of which are expected to release this year while others in 2022. Some of the other popular Ben Affleck’s movies include Gone Baby Gone, Armageddon, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the Way Back, Suicide Squad, Argo, and many more.

IMAGE: BEN AFFLECK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.