Ben Affleck Spotted Spending Time With Jennifer Lopez's Mother At A Casino In Las Vegas

The news about "Bennifer" doesn't seem to stop. Since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways, she and Ben Affleck have been making headlines regarding the rekindling of their romance. Earlier, it was rumoured that they are spending time together at the singer's mansion, and now it is reported that Ben Affleck even spent some time with Jennifer Lopez's mother.

Ben Affleck spotted in a Las Vegas casino with Jennifer's mother

According to Page Six, Ben Affleck has been reportedly spending time with Jennifer Lopez's mother. Recently, the Justice League actor was seen in a casino in Las Vegas where he is currently filming and directing a new project. He was seen spending some time with the On The Floor hitmaker's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez. Ben Affleck was indulging in some chat with Miss Rodriguez in between the takes. They were surrounded by the camera crew and security personnel. It is not yet clear if her mother is also a part of the project or not.

JLo had once infamously called her mother a "huge gambler". The singer was absent from the set, and it seemed that Ben and JLo's mother were having a good bonding time. Ben also has a short history of gambling. He was once banned from gambling at the Hard Rock in Las Vegas after he was caught counting cards on a blackjack table. He admitted to that cheating in 2014.

Ben Affleck filmando em Las Vegas com a MÃE DA JLO! Meu pai, voltaram firme mesmo! pic.twitter.com/PZu26wbHrh — Kiki (@KikiMioBS) June 11, 2021

JLo and Ben Affleck have been reportedly making romantic getaways since May 2021. They had travelled to Montana and were also spotted on a date. JLo and Ben Affleck's romance first began in 2002 when they got engaged even. They broke up in 2003 and went their separate ways. Lopez was married thrice, whereas Affleck got married once to actor Jennifer Garner with whom he has three children.

According to a source from ET, the two are indeed "very much a couple" and they "have been telling their friends that they are dating". They are also "fully in it" and have spoken about their past and why it did not work out back then. The source also revealed that the couple is now "matured" and also "on the same page" so things are easy this time around.

