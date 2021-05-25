Ben Affleck Spotted Wearing A Wrist Watch That Jennifer Lopez Bought For Him Back In 2002

Jennifer Lopez called off her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. Jennifer seems to have moved on as she recently reunited with Ben Affleck whom she was engaged to in 2002. On May 24, 2021, the couple was spotted together in Miami and Ben appeared to be wearing the same watch Jennifer bought for him in her 2002 music video, Jenny From the Block.

Ben Affleck spotted wearing a watch that Jennifer Lopez gave him years ago

In the picture that went viral on social media, Ben can be seen wearing the distinctive silver watch on his left wrist. A fan account posted side-by-side photos of him wearing the identical silver watch in 2002 and the present day. The post was captioned by writing, “It’s the lil things... Ben Affleck wearing the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block.” Netizens had many questions and dropped various comments on the post such as, “does he normally wear it or is this a new thing?” In response, the fan account that posted the picture wrote, “Totally a new thing.” Others dropped comments such as, “This real?” “omg” “Idk what to feel!! Mix emotions!! AHHHHH”. A user referred to the 6-carat pink Harry Winston engagement ring Ben gave Jennifer in 2002 and wrote, “Do you think he has a box with like... ‘JLo things’ and is the pink ring in there.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

It’s the lil things...



Ben Affleck wearing the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block pic.twitter.com/Yfs7hN3xfT — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

More about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to PEOPLE, photos taken on May 23, 2021, show the couple having a good time in Miami as in one of them, Jennifer had a big smile on her face while Ben stood behind her. A source previously told the website that they reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles. The pair have been in touch every day since their Montana trip and Jennifer seems very happy and excited about her future.

Ben Affleck previously dated Cheyenne Rothman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Lindsay Shookus, Shauna Sexton and most recently Ana de Armas. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony with whom she shares twins. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after two years of dating and parted ways recently as they realized that they are “better as friends.”

