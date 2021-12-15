Ben Affleck Weighs In On Marriage 'trap' With Jennifer Garner That Led To Drinking Issues

Amidst Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding rumours, the former recently opened up about his past relationship with Jennifer Garner and how the relationship led to his drinking issues. He further spoke about how he was trapped in that relationship because of his kids. The actor is currently working on his upcoming movies namely Deep Water, Hypnotic and The Flash.

Ben Affleck sheds light on his 'trapped' marriage with Garner

As Ben Affleck recently appeared on the Howard Stern Show on Monday, he talked about his struggles with drinking while he was married to Jennifer Garner with whom he has three kids namely Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. He further spoke about how unhappy he was in the marriage with Garner and added how he did not have a choice of leaving it because of his kids.

Adding to it, he revealed that in order to get away from the pain, he drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch. He further confessed that it was not the solution to his problem.

He said, "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped. I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Ben Affleck also talked about how he and Jennifer Garner did everything to make their relationship work and added that it still didn't work out just like many other Hollywood relationships.

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart," he explained. Affleck also stated how they tried a lot because they had kids and they didn't want their marriage to be a role model for them.

He stated, "We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

Image: AP