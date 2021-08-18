Ben Affleck's 49th Birthday, Drake's Hair Loss Post COVID | Hollywood Recap For Aug 18

Ben Affleck Celebrates 49th Birthday With Beau Jennifer Lopez And Their Respective Kids

Good Will Hunting actor Ben Affleck turned 49 on August 15 and decided to celebrate it this year with new beau Jennifer Lopez and their respective kids. The actor shares two daughters and one son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner namely Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth. On the other hand, Lopez shares two kids, with singer Marc Anthony, fraternal twins, Maximilian David, and Emme Maribel. Take an inside look at how the couple spent their day.

'Spencer' Starring Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana Gets Release Date

Kristen Stewart's upcoming biographical drama Spencer finally has a release date! The forthcoming film will be based on the most glamorous member of The Royal Family, Diana, Princess of Wales. Twilight star Kristen Stewart, will portray the lead character of Princess Diana in the film.

Drake Reveals He Suffered From Hair Loss Post COVID After Netizens Troll His Hairstyle

Singer and Rapper Drake was recently trolled online on Instagram through a post for his hairstyle. The singer replied to the post and asked the online troll to go easy on him as he was suffering from hair loss. While replying to the post, Drake said that he suffered from hair loss after getting infected with COVID-19.

Victory For Johnny Depp As Judge Dismisses Amber Heard's Plea In $50M Defamation Suit

Johnny Depp recently mentioned that he believes the Hollywood industry is boycotting him because of the case. The actor sued Amber Heard, well known for her role in Aquaman, in a $50 Million defamation case. Heard pleaded for the case to be dismissed but according to a report by Koimoi, Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate rejected the motion, leading to a major win for Depp. The case will now proceed for trial in 2022.

'Fast And Furious 10' Finally Gets Release Date; Set To Hit The Theatres In April 2023

Fans of the upcoming thriller film Fast and Furious 10 are rejoicing after the makers announced the release date. The film is set to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. Fast and Furious 10 is the second to last movie in the Fast and Furious franchise. It is penned by Chris Morgan and directed by Justin Lin.

