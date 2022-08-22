Ben Affleck's Brother Casey Pens Welcome Note For Jennifer Lopez Post Wedding Ceremony

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia and the fans couldn't keep calm after the wedding pictures of the duo surfaced online. As it was recently revealed that Ben Affleck’s brother Casey was unable to attend the ceremony held in Georgia, the latter took to social media and welcomed Jennifer Lopez into their family with a heartfelt note.

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey has a special welcome note for sister-in-law Jennifer Lopez

Casey Affleck recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a candid picture of the newly-wed couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in which Lopez can be seen sporting a cool top with a set of white pants while Affleck stunned in a blue shirt, grey pants with a jacket on. Casey Affleck even penned a note in which he wrote a sweet welcome message for Jennifer Lopez and stated how good things were worth waiting for. He then cheered for all the twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love while welcoming her to the family. Casey Affleck also hilariously asked Lopez to get ready for some real dysfunction while later clarifying that he was just kidding. He ended the note by referring to the singer as a gem and stating how much he loved her.

The caption read, “Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” (sic)

According to the earlier report by People, Casey was caught up with personal matters such as parental obligations, which is why he missed the nuptials. A source revealed that the Manchester by the Sea star skipped the ceremony, "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." On the other hand, a source shared details about the wedding and told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding. Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

