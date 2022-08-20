Ben Affleck's Mom Rushed To Hospital Ahead Of Actor's Second Wedding To Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding faced a major setback as the former's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. According to Daily Mail, Anne 'fell off a dock and cut her leg' at her son's Georgia estate, where the second marriage is to take place. Anne was taken to the Liberty County Medical Center for treatment, with sources close to the couple revealing that her injuries are 'not serious'.

In pictures going viral on social media, Lopez and Affleck could be seen at the hospital accompanying the latter's mother. While the songstress sported an Alice McCall gingham sundress and a Dior bag, Ben was seen in a purple shirt with a cap.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at Savannah hospital after his mom fell off a dock and cutting her leg (August 19, 2022) pic.twitter.com/PHRgrZnFDA — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 19, 2022

The lovebirds arrived in Georgia earlier this week ahead of their second marriage and were seen shopping with their kids, according to Page Six. The couple's ceremony will be officiated by popular life coach Jay Shetty, with only their close friends and family members to be in attendance. Affleck's close pal Matt Damon and his family as well as Ben's brother Casey Affleck will grace the occasion, while the duo's respective kids - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, Emme and Max, 14 will also be there.

Talking about their extravagant Georgia estate, a source told ET, "Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water. Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him. He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low-key and private there… It’s no question that Ben and Jen love the location.”

Shedding light on their upcoming nuptials, the insider added, "It’s a special place for them as a couple and they can’t wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family."

