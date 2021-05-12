Ben Affleck's Quiz - Guess The Name Of The Movie Based On Its One-line Description

Ben Affleck is an actor, screenwriter, director and producer. He started off his career as a child artist and featured in the commercially successful children's TV series The Voyage of the Mimi (1984) and The Second Voyage of the Mimi (1988). Ben's first lead role was in the movie Glory Daze. The actor then co-wrote and acted in the movie Good Will Hunting, which became a turning point in his career. In the year 2016, Affleck gained widespread popularity for his portrayal of the superhero Batman in the DC Extended Universe's movies. Take a quiz on the actor and guess the name of Ben Affleck's movies based on the one-line description.

Ben Affleck's quiz

1. The movie follows a 20-year-old unrecognised genius janitor, who ends up becoming a client of a therapist and studies advanced mathematics with a renowned professor.

A. Good Will Hunting

B. Chasing Amy

C. Armageddon

D. Forces of Nature

2. The movie follows a group of blue-collar deep-core drillers sent by NASA to stop a gigantic asteroid on a collision course with Earth.

A. Good Will Hunting

B. Chasing Amy

C. Armageddon

D. Forces of Nature

3. Ben plays the role of a groom whose efforts to get to his wedding are hampered by his free-spirited travelling companion.

A. Forces of Nature

B. Reindeer Games

C. Shakespeare in Love

D. Boiler Room

4. The movie is a heavily fictionalised version of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

A. Shakespeare in Love

B. Forces of Nature

C. Pearl Harbor

D. The Sum of All Fears

5. The movie revolves around the fictionalised account of events surrounding the death of actor George Reeves.

A. Shakespeare in Love

B. Hollywoodland

C. Pearl Harbor

D. The Sum of All Fears

6. Criminal genius Lex Luthor manipulates Batman into a preemptive battle with Superman. Guess the movie.

A. Hollywoodland

B. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

C. Man of Steel

D. Justice League

7. The movie is about an alcoholic construction worker who is recruited to become head coach of the basketball team at a high school he used to attend.

A. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

B. The Way Back

C. The Tender Bar

D. Gone Girl

8. The movie follows the events circling Nick Dunne, who becomes the principal suspect in the sudden disappearance of his wife Amy.

A. Gigli

B. The Way Back

C. The Tender Bar

D. Gone Girl

9. Ben Affleck plays the role of a mid-level sales executive who is made redundant during the financial crisis of 2007–2008.

A. The Accountant

B. The Way Back

C. The Tender Bar

D. The Company Men

Answers

1. Good Will Hunting

2. Armageddon

3. Forces of Nature

4. Pearl Harbor

5. Hollywoodland

6. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

7. The Way Back

8. Gone Girl

9. The Company Men

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE MOVIE BATMAN VS SUPERMAN

