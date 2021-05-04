Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline With Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez And Others

The Way Back star Ben Affleck is no stranger to high-profile Hollywood romances. Although most of his relationships haven't ended happily ever after, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor has not necessarily cut ties with all his exes. Ben recently made headlines after he was spotted hanging out with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez post her much-talked-about split with her former fiancé Alex Rodriguez. While Ben Affleck and JLo's reunion went on to make global headlines, do you know the American actor-filmmaker has dated which other women from the showbiz over the years? If not, here's a timeline of Ben Affleck's relationships so far:

Ben Affleck and Cheyenne Rothman

According to a report by US Magazine, Ben Affleck was reportedly dating his high-school sweetheart Cheyenne Rothman back in the 90s. After meeting at a summer camp as teens, the former lovebirds apparently had an on-and-off relationship with each other for seven years. However, their romance came to an end in 1997.

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

After parting ways with Cheyenne, Bem Affleck crossed paths with Gwyneth Paltrow at a private dinner hosted by filmmaker Harvey Weinstein in 1997 itself. The portal reported that love blossomed between the two later that year and they also starred in 1998's film Shakespeare In Love together. However, due to unknown reasons, the couple decided to call it quits in 1999 but had rekindled their relationship during the filming of 2000's Bounce, which didn't work out either and led to them calling off their relationship forever.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and JLo first met on the sets of their 2003 film, Gigli. Following Jennifer's divorce from ex-husband Cris Judd back in June 2002, Ben and JLo got engaged in the same year in November. During their romance days, the former lovers also won netizens' hearts and ardent fans lovingly called them "Bennifer" together. Two years into their love story, they announced calling off their engagement in January 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck had starred alongside Jennifer Garner in 2001’s film Pearl Harbor and 2003’s film Daredevil. However, their romance wasn’t confirmed until October 2004. Ben went down on one knee to propose to Jennifer for marriage in April 2005, followed by their wedding in June the same year. The ex-couple have three children together, i.e. Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. After celebrating their 10th anniversary, Ben and Jennifer had announced their separation in 2015 while their divorce got finalised in 2018.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Later, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas' relationship rumours made headlines in March 2020 after pictures from their Cuban getaway had surfaced online. For the unversed, Ben and Ana first met on the sets of their much-awaited film, Deep Water. In May last year, US Magazine had also reported that the Live by Night actor is serious about Ana. But, in January 2021, a source confirmed to the portal that the couple has amicably parted ways.

