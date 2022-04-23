Ben Affleck's Rep Refutes Emma Hernan's Claims; Confirms Actor Wasn't Active On Dating App

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' engagement news was followed by Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan claiming that the Batman star tried to pursue her via an A-list dating app, Raya. Dismissing her claims shortly after, Affleck's rep told PEOPLE that Raya itself has confirmed that he wasn't an active member for a very long time.

"Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years," the rep revealed to the publication. Emma Hernan, in an episode of the Netflix real estate reality show Selling Sunset, had claimed that she previously matched with Affleck on the platform.

Ben Affleck's rep refutes Emma Hernan's claims about actor texting her on dating app

The 30-year-old Hernan told her costar Chrishell Stause about the instance during the episode 'Do You Think We're Friends?'. "Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl..." Stause said as Hernan added, "He may or may not have been texting me."

She continued, "He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times," adding that she didn't go. To this, Stause joked, "You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt." Emma then clarified that it happened before the duo reunited and added, "We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line."

Meanwhile, Affleck has earlier poked fun at the rumours about him being on Raya, as he asked the App to join him for a noble cause. "HA, you got me. I'm dating," he wrote via Instagram in 2019. "I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate," he wrote in the same post while advocating for the non-profit organisation Midnight Mission.

The Tender Bar actor recently proposed to his ladylove Jennifer Lopez, after the couple reconnected last year. Ahead of their wedding, the duo has reportedly been searching for a perfect home together. On the other hand, Emma has sparked romance rumours with a property developer named Micah in Netflix's show.

