Ben Kingsley Talks About His Role In 'Shang-Chi', Says It Was 'a Tremendous Opportunity'

Sir Ben Kingsley recently made his MCU comeback through the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He reprised his role of Trevor Slattery/Mandarin from the Iron Man 3 movie. The actor recently opened about reprising his role in Shang-Chi and said that he was delighted to return as Trevor.

Sir Ben Kingsley on reprising his role as Trevor in Shang-Chi

Kingsley was first seen in the movie Iron Man 3 where he played the role of Trevor Slattery, an actor hired to portray the legendary terrorist the 'Mandarin of the Ten Rings'. He reprised the role in the Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King in 2014 and will now come face-to-face with the real leader of the Ten Rings, Wenwu in Shang-Chi. The actor talked about reprising his role and as per ANI, he said, "Kevin Feige flew down and came over to my house in Oxfordshire, England to present me the idea of Trevor in the first place. The introduction was so well put and conceptualized. The initial characters were thought through and very well created."

Kingsley added, "It was a marvellous opportunity to add more layers and see another aspect of him in his element as an actor doing a one-man show for people, dressed in Shakespearean costume. It was a tremendous opportunity. I was absolutely delighted to revisit Trevor and to give him another breath of life as it were."

More about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Shang-Chi was the studio's first film with an Asian lead. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The movie premiered in Los Angeles on August 16, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The movie opened up at an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Peter Debruge from Variety said that the movie broadened MCU's spectrum of representation.

