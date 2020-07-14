Why Ben Stiller Not Edit Out Donald Trump From 'Zoolander' Despite Criticism From Fans?

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller has been facing backlash from his fans regarding a scene in his movie Zoolander. The scene in question here features US President Donald Trump. Fans of Ben Stiller want him to remove Donald Trump from the scene in Zoolander. Ben Stiller recently opened up about the particular scene during a media interaction and revealed that he has no plans to edit out Donald Trump from the movie. Here is what he had to say about it.

Ben Stiller on editing out Donald Trump from Zoolander

Donald Trump's recent comments after George Floyd's death were criticised by netizens. In a podcast with a leading news portal, Ben Stiller talked about the requests from fans to edit Donald Trump out of the 2001 movie. Ben Stiller had directed and featured as the lead role in the movie. Talking about Donald Trump’s cameo, Ben Stiller said that there were several movies during the late 1990s and early 2000s that had a cameo from the current POTUS and he represented a certain thing. Ben Stiller said that several people reached out to him and told him that he should edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander. But at the end of the day, that was a time when that existed and that happened. The actor's interaction has cleared that he has no plans to edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander.

Donald Trump in Zoolander

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump featured in Ben Stiller's Zoolander which released in 2001. The couple is interviewed during an award function at the red carpet. In the scene, Donald Trump is discussing the greatness of Ben Stiller's character Derek Zoolander who is a self-obsessed model. Donald Trump in his short cameo says that male modelling would not be what it is today if it hadn’t been for Derek Zoolander.

Donald Trump’s movies

Donald Trump has made cameo appearances in several TV shows and movies. Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Donald Trump featured in movies and TV shows like Two Weeks Notice, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex & the City, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Several celebrities have recently criticised him for his comments on the protests after George Floyd’s death.

