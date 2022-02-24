Ben Stiller Reunites With Wife Christine After Parting Ways In 2017; Calls It 'wonderful'

Actor Ben Stiller is back together with his wife Christine Taylor, almost 5 years after the duo announced their separation. In an interview with Esquire, the 56-year-old revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a uniting force for them, as he moved back to their family home in the initial pandemic days to be with his children Ella, 19 and Quinlin, 16.

He seemed thrilled to be back with Christine, quipping that "It’s been really wonderful" for them as a family. He also iterated how one should respect the similarities and differences they share with their partner, maintain a level of trust which negates a lot of issues among other things.

Ben Stiller reconciles with wife Christine Taylor after parting ways in 2017

In the interview, he quipped how he moved back to be with his little ones amid the pandemic, which eventually led to his reunion with Taylor. He added, "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that" and further continued, "It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."

He also spoke about the nitty-gritty of a relationship, which requires mutual respect and acknowledging each other's differences. He quipped, "I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different," and added, "And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.'"

As per E! News, neither Stiller nor Taylor filed for divorce after parting ways in 2017. Announcing their separation at that time, Ben and Christine released a joint statement that read, "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time".

(IMAGE: AP)