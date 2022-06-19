Ben Stiller Visits Lviv To Meet Ukrainian Families Afflicted By War; Calls For Solidarity

Hollywood star Ben Stiller was spotted in the Ukrainian city of Lviv in his quest to meet the refugees whose lives have been torn apart by the country's ongoing war with Russia. The actor's visit comes as a part of his association with the United Nations as their Goodwill Ambassador. Meanwhile, Ben Stiller also dropped a glimpse of him interacting with volunteers in Poland and called for support and solidarity for the embattled Ukrainian nationals.

Ben Stiller visits Lviv, Poland to meet Ukrainian refugees

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, the actor revealed he had just arrived in Poland with the UNHCR, and further stated he's here to share the stories illustrating the human impact of war. "I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine. Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90% being women and children. I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity," Stiller wrote.

He continued, "I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever."

Stiller joins celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Sean Penn, who have earlier visited the country to spread awareness regarding the war. Jolie visited Lviv back in April, where the special envoy for UNHCR spoke with people at a train station. Meanwhile, Penn has been curating a documentary on Russia's invasion and has visited Ukraine multiple times.

He is said to be in direct contact with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, while also advocating for US support of the country. Celebrity duo Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have also raised about $36 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @REFUGEES)