Ben Winston Opens Up On Directing 'FRIENDS Reunion' And Lady Gaga's Appearance On The Show

Ben Winston is at the helm of the recently released Friends reunion episode, which features some interesting guest appearances. In a recent conversation, Winston shared details about the making of the episode and about what Lady Gaga, who is also featuring on the reunion, is going to do. Read further and know all the details that Ben Winston had to share.

Ben Winston on directing the FRIENDS reunion and Lady Gaga being a part of it

In a recent interview with Variety, Ben Winston shared in detail about being at the helm of one of the most awaited projects. He shared that it was just 10 days for the production of the reunion to begin when he said to his wife Meredith Winston, how he wishes to press pause and get some more time before the filming. Not so long after that, the world indeed took a long pause as the COVID-19 pandemic set in and filming across Hollywood came to a halt. Winston revealed that he took the year-long break as a time to learn and get familiar with all the details about the much-loved sitcom and its characters as well as cast.

Ben watched all the 236 episodes of the show, while he also read books about it and connected with the cast several times over Zoom calls, so as to know them better. The filmmaker is also one of the producers of the reunion special, which premiered on HBO Max and Zee5 on May 27, 2021, and was filmed in a period of two days. It is also only the second time, the ensemble cast of the show which includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc has been in the same room in the last 17 years after the show wrapped up.

Further on, talking about Lady Gaga’s appearance on the show, Ben disclosed that she will be performing a "Smelly Cat" duet with Lisa Kudrow. He said that when he asked Lisa if she was okay singing on the show once again, the actor was instantly up for it. It is along with James Corden that Ben Winston came up with the idea of getting Lady Gaga on board, who was elated to be a part of the reunion.

Image: Ben Winston Instagram

