Benedict Cumberbatch Apologises To 'WandaVision' Fans For No Doctor Strange Cameo

WandaVision finale was aired on Disney+ Hostar around two weeks ago. Some praised the ending while others found it unsatisfactory. Fans were also disheartened as their expectation to see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange did not turn into a reality. Now, the actor offered his regret to fans of the Marvel series.

Benedict Cumberbatch apologises for disappointing WandaVision fans

In a recent interview with Jake Hamilton on his YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Benedict Cumberbatch was asked if he was aware that fans were waiting for Doctor Strange to pop-up on WandaVision every week. He said that he is sorry to disappoint the viewers. The actor mentioned that it would have been fun, and his cameo could have led to Elizabeth Olsen’s involvement with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, he asserted that it is all to come in the future. Cumberbatch noted that there are in the middle of shooting Doctor Strange 2, and they have been filming since before Christmas and it is very exciting. Check out the video below.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans eagerly waited to see Doctor Strange in WandaVision. They theorized that the supreme sorcerer will be the one to bring Wanda Maximoff back into reality, leading to both of them going ahead with Doctor Strange 2. However, even after being called as Scarlet Witch for the first time in the MCU, Wanda did not show any villainous threats towards the ending. She handled Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) on her own. But the post-credit scene showed Wanda in her new costume reading the magic book, Darkhold, with her aura, much like Doctor Strange.

It hints that Scarlet Witch will learn new spells and get more knowledge about magic. She also hears, “Mom help! Please!” in the voice of her made-up children, Billy and Tommy. Wanda flies off hearing her kids yelling, hinting that she would do some more chaos magic which will then require Doctor Strange to stop. The two could also form a possible alliance in Doctor Strange 2. The movie is scheduled to release on March 25, 2022, in theatres.

Promo Image Source: A Still from Thor: Ragnarok And marvelstudios Instagram