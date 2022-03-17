Benedict Cumberbatch Draws An Interesting Parallel Between Doctor Strange And Iron Man

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently talked about the similarities between two iconic Marvel superheroes Doctor Strange and Iron Man. Known for playing a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, the two superheroes have often crossed paths in movies and have received immense love from fans over the years. From wits to sarcastic attitude, actor Robert Downey Jr has practically immortalized the role of Iron Man.

On the other hand, Cumberbatch is gearing up to unleash more madness in the second Doctor Strange film titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ahead of the release on May 6, 2022, the British actor talked about how both the characters shared certain qualities and personality traits that make them somewhat similar to each other.

Benedict Cumberbatch compares Doctor Strange to Iron Man

In an interview with KCRW, the 45-year-old actor drew similarities between the sorcerer and Tony Stark who are known for often shouldering the responsibility of leading their team with snarkiness and wittiness. He stated, ''If you're not a people person, how would you do that? Well, I mean, the trademark snarkiness, the kind of off the cuff wit and put down, the sort of the ego behind that, but also the enjoyable aspect of that, which is something we've seen very prevalent with Tony Stark''.

The actor also commended Robert Downey Jr's 'incandescent encapsulation' of capturing that essence over the last decade. He further added, ''It's definitely something where I feel it's not just the goatees that the men have to talk about. There is a way that they have difficulty with other people or a manner in which their egos get the better of them, ''Benedict further compared a few traits to his character Doctor Strange by concluding, ''Their wit is something that comes up full score on many occasions. I think that in the past that has been the case with Strange.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actor graced the red carpet of BAFTA Awards 2022 and extended his support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion. During his interaction with Sky News, the actor urged people to donate and ''Everyone needs to do as much as they can... there's been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, I hope to be part of that myself."

