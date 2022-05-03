Last Updated:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen Stun At Red Carpet Of 'Doctor Strange 2' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams and the rest of the cast of 'Doctor Strange 2' stunned at the red carpet of the film's premiere.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The actor stunned in a grey suit at the premiere.

Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams is set to return as Christine Palmer in the upcoming film. She turned heads at the film's premiere in a green coloured sheer dress with silver accents.

Benedict Wong
Benedict Wong looked dapper in a blue tuxedo on the premiere's red carpet. The actor will reprise his role as Wong in Doctor Strange 2.

Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen graced the red carpet at the film's premiere in an all-black outfit. The actor will be seen portraying Scarlett Witch in the forthcoming film.

Sam Raimi
Director Sam Raimi, who is known for helming Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man franchisegraced the red carpet in a black suit.

Doctor Strange 2 cast
Doctor Strange 2's cast addressed the audience at the world premiere of the upcoming film. The premiere also saw many more celebs gracing the red carpet.

Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the forthcoming film as she will portray America Chavez. The actor wore a backless blue coloured gown to the premiere.

Doctor Strange 2 cast
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see some strong female roles. Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez surely turned heads at the film's premiere.

