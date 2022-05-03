Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen Stun At Red Carpet Of 'Doctor Strange 2' Premiere

Last Updated: 3rd May, 2022 13:04 IST

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see some strong female roles. Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez surely turned heads at the film's premiere.

Xochitl Gomez is all set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with the forthcoming film as she will portray America Chavez. The actor wore a backless blue coloured gown to the premiere.

Doctor Strange 2's cast addressed the audience at the world premiere of the upcoming film. The premiere also saw many more celebs gracing the red carpet.

Elizabeth Olsen graced the red carpet at the film's premiere in an all-black outfit. The actor will be seen portraying Scarlett Witch in the forthcoming film.

Benedict Wong looked dapper in a blue tuxedo on the premiere's red carpet. The actor will reprise his role as Wong in Doctor Strange 2.

Rachel McAdams is set to return as Christine Palmer in the upcoming film. She turned heads at the film's premiere in a green coloured sheer dress with silver accents.

Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The actor stunned in a grey suit at the premiere.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.