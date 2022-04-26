Benedict Cumberbatch Gives Update On Rehousing Ukraine Refugees; 'Want To Give Stability'

It has been more than two months since Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation on Eastern Ukraine prompting a war involving weapons and aerial attacks. Since the Russian invasion, millions of distressed citizens of Ukraine have been displaced as they take shelter in neighbourhood countries. While many have voiced their opinion condemning the war, some have come forward and lent a helping hand to the people in need.

One such notable personality was British actor Benedict Cumberbatch who extended his support to Ukraine and condemned the war. Earlier in March this year during a brief conversation with Sky News during his red carpet appearance at BAFTA Awards 2022, the actor offered the Ukrainian refugees his home to reside as a part of the British government's 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme. Sharing an update on the same, the 45-year-old reiterated that he wishes to provide 'stability' to the distressed citizens.

Benedict Cumberbatch wants to provide 'stability' to Ukrainian refugees

Gearing up for the release of his upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Cumberbatch along with the entire cast of the upcoming film reached London to promote the film. The British actor paid a tribute to the war-hit country by wearing a yellow and blue colour suit to the event. During an interview with Sky News, the actor shared an update on his assurance to aid the refugees of the war-hit country.

Asserting that he is 'monitoring their progress every day', Cumberbatch revealed that the refugees have made it out of the war-hit country. Revealing that they are 'undergoing some medical treatment', the actor further said ''to say anything more about that would be invasion of their privacy and too much about when they're coming and how that's being managed would invade mine.''

''I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they've experienced, and that's within my home,'' he added, ''I've been trying to help other Ukrainian families - nationals that are UK citizens - to house their extended families en masse.'' Admitting that the good deed is 'very costly', the actor concluded, ''I've been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances.''

Benedict Cumberbatch talks about the refugees from #Ukraine he’s going to welcome in his own home and about the wonderful charity @RefugeesAtHome that helps people with this. ❤️❤️❤️ #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/FVXHBwd8FM — yasammez (@Yassammez) April 26, 2022

Furthermore, he revealed that he is working with a charity called 'Refugees at Home' that will aid with the refugees' 'psychological trauma'. He also urged other people to take initiative to help such causes and expressed his happiness after seeing help pouring in from across the country and the world.

Image: AP