Benedict Cumberbatch Hits Out At Toxic Masculinity, Says 'men Need To Shut Up And Listen'

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of an aggressive rancher in his recent release The Power of the Dog. The actor, however, is not pleased with men who get abusive, like the character he portrays in the drama film. The Doctor Strange star hit out at toxic masculinity and stated that there was not enough recognition of abuse.

Cumberbatch called for a correction of oppressive behaviour by men. He shared that it was time for men to 'shut up and listen.'

Benedict Cumberbatch slams toxic masculinity as The Power of the Dog releases

Benedict Cumberbatch, in an interview with Sky News, said that there was a need to 'fix' the behaviour of men. The 45-year-old added that one had to kind of 'lift the lid on the engine' a bit. He expressed his displeasure at the 'rebellion aspect' or a 'denial' from men nowadays on 'not all men are bad', and asked all men to 'shut up and listen.'

The actor added that there was not enough recognition of the disadvantages and that somewhere down the line, one had to examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour of men, something that the film was delving into.

The London-born artist added that such issues were like mental health, which were still a stigma. Benedict called for a need to addressing this conversation until there was equal pay, and 'equality across the board of every kind.'

In The Power of the Dog, Benedict plays the character Phil Burbank, who is oppressive towards his sister-in-law played by Kirsten Dunst and her son Peter. He behaves rudely with her, so much so that she finds herself unnerved by it. Phil also mocks the teenager for his lisp and effeminate manner.

The Power of the Dog has been written and directed by Jane Campion. The film is based on a book of the same name by Thomas Savage. The movie also stars Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, among others. The film recently hit the theatres on November 17. Meanwhile, the actor will also star in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the role of his much-loved Doctor Strange character next month.