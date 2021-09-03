Benedict Cumberbatch In Race For Oscar After THIS Moment At Venice Film Festival?

The 78th edition of The Venice Film Festival held on Wednesday, September 1, saw a plethora of artists from across every region and genre of the globe getting recognised for their contribution to cinema. With new categories added and a versatile jury panel, netizens witnessed a variety of movies being welcomed on the platform. One of the films that managed to leave an impressionable mark on the festival was Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst's romantic drama The Power of the Dog. With the movie's exceptional reception at the festival, could Cumberbatch be eyeing for an Oscar?

The Power of the Dog's 4-minute standing ovation

According to a report from Variety, Jane Campion romantic drama The Power Of The Dog received a four-minute-long standing ovation at The Venice Film Festival. The Sala Grande echoed with applause and cheers as the audience commended the stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst's stellar performance. Upon seeing the reception of the crowd, a delighted Campion embraced the actors in a group hug while the Doctor Strange actor proceeded to remove his mask to bow to the audience.

With the festival being dubbed as the launching pad for the Oscar, Benedict Cumberbatch could be eyeing the Academy award. The actor was previously nominated for the Academy Award in 2014 for his work in The Imitation Game.

More on Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'

Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the movie, set in 1920, follows the rift between two Montana brothers who are farmers after one of them gets married. Phil Burbank, played by Cumberbatch, plays the brother who gets angry after his brother Jesse Plemons, played by George Burbank, marries Rose Gordon, essayed by Kirsten Dunst. Expanding her character's arc in the film from the book, Dunst played a more dramatic girl who is trying to fit into her husband's family.

The trio entered the festival with a hug in front of the flashing cameras. The team launched the press tour in Venice where Campion stated that Netflix had given her the biggest budget to execute the movie. The upcoming film will also be premiered at the Telluride Film Festival.

(IMAGE CREDITS- CUMBERBATCHCOM TWITTER)