Benedict Cumberbatch Joins List Of Celebs To Be Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be honoured with the prestigious Walk of Fame Star honour by The Hollywood Chamber. The ceremony will take place on February 28 and the star will be awarded in the category of Motion Pictures at 6918 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Line Store. Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has stated that the Doctor Strange actor's career spans across genres and she is proud to welcome the actor to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Walk Of Fame announced the same news as it tweeted, Benedict Cumberbatch to be honoured with Walk of Fame star on February 28. We encourage fans to watch the live stream at 11:30 AM PST on http://walkoffame.com".

Other prestigious awards bagged by Benedict Cumberbatch

Known for his performances in critically acclaimed films and series including the likes of Sherlock, The Power of the Dog, Doctor Strange, and many more, Benedict Cumbertech has been awarded many accolades throughout his vast career, which include, Primetime Emmy Award, a British Academy Television Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award. He won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for Frankenstein and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for Sherlock. He has been highly praised for his performances in The Power of the Dog and The Imitation Game. The Power of the Dog has currently been nominated for an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award, all for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

More on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark that has more than 2,700 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks. Administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, The Walk of Fame is maintained by the self-financing Hollywood Historic Trust. Every year, over 200 nominations are submitted to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee. Fans, followers, celebs, all are free to nominate anyone active in the field of entertainment, but it is only possible if the nominee or their management approves the nomination.

Image: Instagram/@l3enedictcumberbatch