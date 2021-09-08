Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up About Playing A Gay Character In 'The Power Of The Dog'

The prominent English actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently talked about his character in his latest movie, The Power of the Dog, and revealed that it was not done without thought and even dodged a tricky question to the director of the film, Jane Campion.

The Imitation Game actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently attended the Telluride Film Festival and further opened up about essaying the role of a gay in his recently released movie. The movie The Power of the Dog follows the life of a cattle rancher who falls for the son of a widow who resides on his ranch.

Benedict Cumberbatch defends his decision to play a gay character

According to the reports by IndieWire, the actor spoke about his gay portrayal in his film, The Power of the Dog, and revealed, "I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity, and inclusion”. He also mentioned that one of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private and hidden from view. As it isn’t the first time he essayed the role of a gay person, he revealed that it wasn't done without thought and added, “I also feel slightly like, is this a thing where our dance card has to be public? Do we have to explain all our private moments in our sexual history? I don't think so.".

When asked why was Benedict Cumberbatch chosen for that specific role in the film, he stated that it was the director, Jane Campion, who chose them as actors to play the role and added that it was her question to answer.

The Power of the Dog cast

The popular star cast of the movie will include actors namely Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon, Jesse Plemons as George Burbank, Genevieve Lemon as Mrs. Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie as Lola, Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon, Frances Conroy as Old Lady, and others.

The Power of the Dog is the upcoming movie written and directed by Jane Campion that will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and others in the lead. The movie was premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2021, and is slated to be released on November 17, 2021. It will begin streaming on Netflix from December 1.

IMAGE: AP