Benedict Cumberbatch Portrays Eerie Character In Netflix's ‘The Power Of The Dog’; Watch

Netflix released an all-new trailer for its upcoming film The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch. The trailer sees the actor take on an eerie role in the film. The film has been the official selection at multiple film festivals, including ones in Toronto, New York, and Venice.

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog

The upcoming film will be helmed by NZ-based screenwriter Jane Campion and will be based on Thomas Savage’s novel by the same name. The Power of the Dog trailer released by Netflix will be sure to send shivers down viewers’ spines. Although the trailer does not have many dialogues, the background score which is usually Benedict Cumberbatch’s character whistling, gives the audience a glimpse into what the film has in store for them.

Watch the trailer of The Power of the Dog here:

Cumberbatch will take on the lead in the film and will play the character of Phil. His character holds immense power through intimidation in the 1920s. He rules the landscape with his brother, George, who is quite the opposite of him. George will be played by Jesse Plemons.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the duo later meets a widow named Rose and her son, the roles of which are played by Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee respectively. They are at the mercy of Phil’s cruelty, but George takes a fancy to them. He later marries Rose, whose life is no walk in the park with Phil mocking and taunting her and her son.

However, Phil later appears to turn a new leaf, but those around him cannot help but wonder if he has really changed or has an ulterior motive. Cumberbatch's role in the film will also earn him an award at the upcoming 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. The upcoming film will also star Thomasin McKenzie and Frances Conroy in pivotal roles. The film is currently slated to release theatrically in November, after which it will make its digital appearance on Netflix later in the year. Benedict Cumberbatch is famously known for his role in the detective series Sherlock. He stars opposite Martin Freeman in the Netflix show.

Picture Credits: AP