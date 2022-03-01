Benedict Cumberbatch Receives Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star; Dedicates Honour To Late Sister

Benedict Cumberbatch, best known for his iconic performances in movies namely The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and more, was recently honoured with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As the actor was honoured with a star on Monday, he paid tribute to his sister, Tracy Peacock who passed away last year due to cancer.

The actor was last seen in the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home essaying the role of Doctor Stephen Strange and is currently prepping for two of his upcoming films titled, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

Benedict Cumberbatch dedicates Walk of Fame Star to his sister

According to Variety, as Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a recent ceremony, he dedicated it to his late sister who passed away last year. During his speech, he also shared words of praise for his late sister and mentioned that was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour and added how she would've been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying.

He added, "I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you’re looking down on this moment now. I’m sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives.”

Furthermore, he also shed light on the current Ukraine-Russia war and extended his support towards the people of both countries "who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity." Stating further, he also motivated everyone to act, go to embassy websites and see what we can do as citizens of the world and stated that there was no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. While signing off, he even urged everyone to lend support through organisations, banks, industries and much more.

He also stated, "We can’t stand back anymore. This is no longer a time for avarice or sloth or inactiveness or ineptitude. We need to act, and there are things you can do. You can support organizations. You can support those who help refugees on the ground. You can support human rights organizations. You can pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognize anything that you can do to help. It is possible, so I urge people to do that on this day.”

Image: Instagram/@hwdwalkoffame