Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals He Learned Taxidermy For His Role In 'The Power Of The Dog'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently topped headlines as he bagged a nomination at the SAG Awards 2022 for his portrayal of Phil Burbank in the psychological drama, The Power of the Dog. While walking the red carpet event of the award show, the actor interacted with E! News and opened up about his nomination. During the event, Benedict Cumberbatch also revealed why he opted to learn taxidermy even when it wasn't required of him in the script of the film.

Speaking to E! News, Cumberbatch stated that taxidermy was the 'weirdest' skill he learnt to fit in the skin of his role, even though it didn't come to use in the movie. According to the actor, taxidermy was a skill that his character Phil possessed in Thomas Savage's novel of the same name. The plot of The Power of the Dog was based on the author's book which was released back in 1967. Hence, in an attempt to 'authenticate' his character, Cumberbatch mentioned that he learned the skill even though it wasn't demanded by the script.

Benedict Cumberbatch opens up on 'The Power of the Dog' experience

Cumberbatch further added, "There's so much of him that's so beyond my lived experience, I wanted to at least have an experience, a small taste of what it was like to do that kind of work". Describing his character in detail, Benedict Cumberbatch further noted that Phil is someone's who is extremely skilled with his hands. As per the actor, he has a lot of time and hence he ropes, he braids, he's an ironsmith and he can even make gears for his horse and many more such skills.

More about 'The Power of The Dog'

The plot of the movie is set in 1925's Montana, and the story follows the life of two rancher brothers. The duo becomes estranged after the younger one marries a widow with a nearly grown son. The role of the older brother is portrayed by Cumberbatch, who is extremely cruel to both his sister-in-law and her son. He mocks his brother's son as a 'sissy' boy and also encourages other ranchers to join in the abuse. Helmed by Jane Campion, this Western psychological movie also stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in pivotal roles.

