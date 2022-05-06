Benedict Cumberbatch recently reprised his role as Doctor Stephen Strange in the latest and one of the most awaited films, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The film marked the second movie in the fourth phase of MCU that dealt with the concept of the multiverse. The buzz around the film was sky-high soon after its trailer was unveiled. The film saw various variants of Benedict Cumberbatch's Supreme Sorcerer. While the movie is being widely lauded now, the actor is willing to become a "less busy" variant of himself as he teased the news of taking a short break from acting.

As per Comicbook.com, Benedict Cumberbatch talked about taking a break from acting soon after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness in an interview with IGN. The actor recently talked about his new film and the various variant roles that he played. The actor teased how one of his variants must be less busy and expressed his wish to be one himself.

Talking about the film the Oscar nominee said, "It gets very multiversal in real life as well." When asked about what his variant might be doing in an alternate reality, the actor quipped, "I guess one that's less busy, maybe...I might be that variant very soon, which is nice - taking a bit of a break."

While the actor wishes to go on a vacation for some time, he might not be away from his set life for long. The actor has a series of projects in his kitty. The actor will soon be featured in Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar, The 39 Steps, Morning and Rogue Male. The actor was filming for Henry Sugar in London earlier this year. Moreover, the actor's journey in the fourth phase of the MCU is not definite yet and he might reprise his role soon.

Details about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. The film takes place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Strange pay for the consequences of opening the doors to the multiverse. The film also features Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and some cameos.

Image: AP