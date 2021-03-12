Benedict Cumberbatch Rules Out All The Possibilities Of Playing The Role Of Thrawn

Season 2 of Mandalorian recently revealed the name of its blue-skinned Imperial Warlord. It is only a matter of time before Grand Admiral Thrawn makes his live-action appearance. Benedict Cumberbatch was considered the popular choice to play the role of Thrawn by fans. However, the actor himself has completely ruled out any possibilities of playing the role of Thrawn.

Benedict Cumberbatch on the role of Thrawn in Mandalorian season 2

In a recent interview with Collider, Benedict Cumberbatch said that he has no clue about the character of Thrawn and hasn't taken part in any discussions related to taking the role of Thrawn in Season 3 of Mandalorian and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Benedict even added that he has no interest in playing a part that would require putting so much makeup everyday.

The actor further added that it's a 'straight no' from his side and he would never turn into blue. He added that he recently turned the air blue and has no interest in sitting for hours in the makeup chair. Furthermore, the actor said that he would spend time with his children rather than being painted blue.

Benedict is currently promoting his upcoming movie The Courier. His recent release The Mauritanian got nominated for BAFTA awards that will be held on March 8, 2021. Benedict is also going to star in the sequel of Doctor Strange titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is scheduled to release in the year 2022.

About Grand Admiral Thrawn

Grand Admiral Thrawn first appeared in Star Wars: Heir to the Empire in 1991. Initially, Thrawn was mainly a part of Bantam and Dark Horse's Star Wars comic books but he later made a jump to Disney's Star Wars canon then it appeared in two seasons of the animation series of Star Wars: Rebels. The character of Thrawn in the animation series was voiced by Lars Mikkelsen, who even played a crucial role in the finale of Sherlock's season 3. It won't be unreasonable to assume that Disney might cast Lars Mikkelsen to play the role of live-action Thrawn, especially with actors like Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze already setting a precedent in that regard.

Image Credits: Screengrab from the trailer of The Courier