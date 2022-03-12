Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Helped Tom Holland In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'; Here's How

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently revealed that he helped Tom Holland while filming a crucial scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interaction with Collider, the Doctor Strange actor heaped praises for the recently released superhero film. "It was a brilliant set to be on," he said. While doing so, Benedict Cumberbatch also recalled a particular scene when Tom Holland was having a 'tough time' with the script.

Here's how Benedict Cumberbatch helped Tom Holland

At one point in his recent chat, Doctor Strange fame recalled the scene atop of the Statue of Liberty. The actor added that everyone in the crew was trying to make that moment work. However, Tom Holland was facing some difficulty with the shoot. Apparently, Cumberbatch came up with the idea of showcasing love for Tom Holland so that his character would not be forgotten at the moment.

He said, "we did the reshoots and I came up with this idea of, to show that I love him, I didn’t want him to make the sacrifice of being forgotten. He was like, “That’s gonna be in the film.” And I was like, “Okay, cool. That’s great.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released back in December 2021 and went on to gain critical acclamation from fans and critics alike. The plot of the film focuses on the life of Peter Parker whose identity as Spider-Man is revealed to the world. The superhero no longer can live a normal life in his neighbourhood and resorts to taking help from Doctor Strange. What ensues later is a dangerous path of uncovering what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

This interaction with Benedict Cumberbatch comes just a day after the star was spotted extending support to Ukraine as he attended the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. During the event, Doctor Strange fame was seen holding a Ukrainian flag as a message of his solidarity with the war-torn country. Previously, he addressed the Russia-Ukraine war while unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Benedict Cumberbatch told the reporters present at the event that the extraordinary moment of his life would have been incomplete without acknowledging the war that has left several families devastated.

Image: AP