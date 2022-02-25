Benedict Cumberbatch Says He Saved A Family Using Ranching Skills From 'Power Of The Dog'

Benedict Cumberbatch was last seen in the hit Jane Campion directorial The Power of the Dog, for which he also earned an Oscar nomination. In a recent chat on the Graham Norton Show, the lead actor revealed that he saved a family from a cattle herd using the skills he had learnt from his character Phil Burbank in the film. The actor received heaps of love for his role in the film, which was hailed for touching upon important issues like toxic masculinity.

During his appearance on the talk show, according to a report by Insider, the actor opened up about the time he managed to save a family using the ranching skills he learnt from his time as a cowboy, Phil Burbank on screen. He mentioned that the incident took place in the United Kingdom after he had completed shooting for the film. He mentioned it all happened when he was on his way to the beach and had to cross a field to get there. This is when the Doctor Strange actor glanced upon a 'petrified family', who were 'frozen' but cows and calves. The actor then mentioned he went on to 'part the waves of cattle' and left the family impressed. He also said that the family recognised him and called him Sherlock, the role he played in the hit 2010 crime series. However, he believed that what he did was a very 'un-Sherlock activity'. According to Insider via Variety, he said-

"I came back from shooting the film in August, and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field, and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn’t move. They were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves. I thought, ‘I can do this,’ and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, ‘That was incredible. Hey, aren’t you Sherlock?’ It was very un-Sherlock activity."

The actor bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the film. Overall, the film bagged a whopping 12 nominations for the Oscars 2022 in categories including Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Score, Editing, Director, etc. Kristen Dunst was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and Kodi Smitt-McPhee and Jesse Plemons also received nominations for their roles in the movie. The Power of the Dog is a psychological drama, which is an adaptation of a 1967 novel penned by Thomas Savage by the same name.

