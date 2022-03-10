Benedict Cumberbatch Shows His Support For Ukraine, Holds Country's Flag At SBIFF; See Pic

It was just a week ago when actor Benedict Cumberback used the unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to shed light on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Now, on Thursday, March 10, the actor once again extended support to Ukraine as he attended the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Benedict Cumberbatch was in attendance at the Cinema Vaguard Award Ceremony during the festival that look place at the Arlington Theatre in California.

Bendict Cumberbatch stands in solidarity with Ukraine

During the event, the Doctor Strange fame was seen holding a Ukrainian flag as a message of his support to the war-torn country. A photo of the star standing on the stage with Ukraine's flag has gone viral on the interent take a look at it below:

Benedict Cumberbatch is also with us🙏🏻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/18UyDlX9JU — НГУ (@ng_ukraine) March 10, 2022

While unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Benedict Cumberbatch told the reporters present at the event that the extraordiary moment of his life would have been incomplete without acknowleding the war that has left several families devastated. He said, "I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life on this extraordinary platform without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the kleptocracy and the idiocy of that route to try and halt the progression of this atrocity."

Further addressing the civilians of Ukraine, Cumberbatch added that it now that everyone really need to act and pray for the people who are forced to be a part of the harrowing situation. "But it's more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers. We need to act. We need to go onto embassy websites. We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment - for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities," he concluded.

Russia-Ukraine War

In the latest update of the Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said, "Talks between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Turkey and the Russian Federation on ending Russian aggression against Ukraine have commenced in Antaliya."

Image: Instagram/@benedictcumberbatch_221b, AP