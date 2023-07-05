Benedict Cumberbatch To Make MCU Return As Doctor Strange In 2024?

Benedict Cumberbatch joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 when he appeared as the titular character in Doctor Strange. After appearing several times in the Avengers films, he appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With several upcoming MCU films in the pipeline, it remained uncertain exactly when Cumberbatch would reprise his role as Doctor Strange. His return might be sooner than expected.

3 things you need to know:

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed he’ll be a part of an upcoming Doctor Strange film.

Cumberbatch first joined the MCU in 2016.

He had spoken about taking a break last year.

Doctor Strange 3 to happen in 2024?

The Imitation Game actor was recently part of a conversation at the AH / JW3 Speaker Series. While talking about when he might be playing the Mystic Sorcerer again, he said that he is set to be part of “some Marvel capers in the making,” in 2024. Moreover, he said during the conversation that there is ‘so much more to explore,’ for his character in the MCU.

This is in contrast to the actor stating that he is looking for a break. During a conversation in 2022 after the release of Doctor Strange 2, a fan asked him which universe will he be like to be a part of. He said, “I guess one that’s less busy.” However, he confirmed later in the year that he is open to appearing as Doctor Strange again with Marvel Studios.

What will Doctor Strange 3 be about?

Not much is known about Marvel’s plans, apart from the fact that their two big upcoming projects are Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home both teased the concept of ‘Incursions,’ which could have a strong role to play come Secret Wars. An incursion is when two realities co-exist simultaneously because of instability in the multiverse. However, after an incursion ends, both realities cease to exist.

Doctor Strange 3 might set up an incursion-level event, which might be explored later in the two Avengers films. Moreover, actress Charlize Theron will be appearing in Doctor Strange 3 as well.