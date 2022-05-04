Benedict Wong Slams People Trolling Doctor Strange 2 Costar Xochitl Gomez; 'It’s Not Okay'

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated MCU movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Wong, one of the notable names in the cast, recently responded to netizens trolling co-star Xochitl Gomez' homophobic language. Wong slammed the trolls while stating that it was not at all okay while adding how Gomez is just a young girl playing her role.

Benedict Wong's reaction to people trolling Xochitl Gomez

According to the reports by The Independent, Benedict Wong recently spoke about Xochitl Gomez being trolled for her homophobic language in the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the film, Gomex essays the role of America Chavez, a gay teenager who has the ability to jump between universes. While the actor shed light on the hate she was facing after one of her movie scenes was featured online, Benedict Wong said, “It’s not okay. It’s not okay. We have to all collectively understand that… She auditioned aged 13 and she joined us aged 14, one of the youngest actors to join the MCU of a film of that magnitude. You know, she’s just a young girl playing her role and full praise for that."

Furthermore, Wong called out the trollers and added that they should feel a deep shame about what they were doing. He even urged everyone to be nice and enjoy what they were representing. “There’s a real level of shame for all those trolls that are cowards not to actually put their face [out there], and they should feel a deep shame of what they’re doing. Let’s all just play nice. Let’s all just enjoy what we are representing. It’s sad that fans in that country won’t get to see this. But all we are doing is radiating representation, voicing the voiceless. And that’s all that we can do — represent people so that they can be seen," he added.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After multiple delays owing to the pandemic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark the return of Sam Raimi in Marvel since the Spider-Man trilogy is set to release on May 6, 2022, in theatres across the world. Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the film will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

Image: Instagram/@_xochitl.gomez