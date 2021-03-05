Benjamin Evan Ainsworth To Voice Title Role For 'Pinocchio'; Cynthia Erivo Also Joins Cast

Child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, who is popular for his performance in The Haunting of Bly Manor, has been roped in to voice the title character of upcoming Disney’s live-action feature adaption, Pinocchio. The live-action film will premiere on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. According to a report, Oscar-nominated actor, Cynthia Erivo will be seen playing the Blue Fairy, while Emmy-winner Joseph Gordon-Levitt will be seen essaying the role of the wisecracking, Jiminy Cricket.

Helmed by Academy Award-winning veteran filmmaker, Robert Zemeckis. The filmmaker also co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz. The upcoming live-action project marks the reunion of Robert and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt after their 2015’s biographical drama release, The Walk. Keegan-Michael Key, popular for his role in Dolemite Is My Name, has lent his voice for the role of the con-artist fox, Honest John. The Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco will be lending her voice for the character of Sofia the Seagull, which will be a new character. The original version of the live-action was released in the year 1940 by Disney.

The PTI report also suggests that the adaption of the original animated series will combine VFX. The live-action animated film is all set to go on floors this month in the UK. Bankrolled by Andrew Miano and Joseph under the banners of Depth of Field and Imagemovers, Luke Evans will be seen playing the coachman in the feature film, which also featured Tom Hanks as Geppetto.

Meanwhile, Benjamin appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor as Miles Wingrave in the year 2020. He has also been featured in Disney+ Hotstar’s flick, Flora & Ulysses (2021) as William Spiver. Cynthia is known for her role in Widows, Bad Times at the El Royale, Harriet, Chaos Walking and others. She has also appeared in 2020’s television miniseries, The Outsider as Holly Gibney. Joseph Gordon-Levitt has starred in films such as Angels in the Outfield, Forever Lulu, The Lookout, Women in Trouble, The Dark Knight Rises, Lincoln, The Night Before, and many others. He was last seen in The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Richard Schultz.

