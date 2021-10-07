Berlin Film Festival 2022 To Be An In-person Event, Get More Info About Dates And Venue

After the COVID-19 pandemic affected the hybrid version of this year's edition of the Berlin Film Festival, the organizers have announced that the event will return to being an in-person event in the coming year. The 72nd edition of the festival will take place from Feb. 10-20, 2022 as an in-person event.

Berlin Film Festival 2022 to be an in-person event

As per Variety, the festival organizers announced that Berlin Film Festival 2022 will be an in-person event and the main event will take place at Berlinale Palast at Potsdamer Platz, where other festival cinemas are located. The 71st edition of the festival was a virtual one with the Romanian film Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn directed by Radu Jude winning the prestigious Golden Bear. The 72nd edition of the festival will take place from February 10 to 20, 2022. Berlinale festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a joint statemnet said-

"We’re very pleased to bring the festival back to the big screen in February: with a multifaceted program, the red carpet, stars and the amazing Berlinale audiences. The need for a physical festival experience and face-to-face encounters is strongly evident in both the industry and the public. The experiences of the last months have shown that on-location events can take place safely and successfully, and how important they are for dialogue and exchange."

Image: AP